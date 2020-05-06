Menu

Police appeal to identify illegal Broseley bikers

By Daniel Morris | Telford | Crime | Published:

Police are appealing to anyone who may be able to identify a group of mini motorcyclists who were riding illegally on roads near Broseley.

Photo: Broseley & Wenlock SNT @WenlockCops

The group were using their vehicles on roads in the area of Wyke on Monday, and were seen to ride towards Benthall.

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for Broseley & Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "SNT Officers are hoping local residents can help to identify a group of people who are riding a mini motorcycle and a mini quad bike illegally on the roads in the area of Wyke, near Much Wenlock. On 04/05/2020 they were seen to drive away in the direction of Benthall, Broseley."

Anyone with information can call police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

