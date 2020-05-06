Man threatened with knives during attempted Shrewsbury robbery

Three men forced a man into an alleyway near Racecourse Avenue and Crowmere Green at around 10.15pm on Friday, West Mercia Police said.

The offenders assaulted and threatened the victim with knives, demanding his belongings.

All the men were described as white, believed to be aged in their 20s, and spoke with Shrewsbury accents.

The first was approximately 5ft 7ins, of a stocky build, ginger hair and facial hair and wore a dark tracksuit top.

The second was between 5ft 10ins and 6ft 2ins, of a slim build and wore a dark jacket with a hood and a black face mask.

The third man was between 5ft 10ins and 6ft, of a slim build and wore a white hospital mask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det Con Manders at Shrewsbury CID on 101 quoting reference number 660-S-010520.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.