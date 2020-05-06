Advertising
Catapult and ball bearings seized from low-tech criminals
Police seized a catapult and ball bearings from low-tech criminals committing rural thefts in Shropshire and Kidderminster.
Officers also seized a van and reported its driver for Covid-19 lockdown breaches last night.
Catapults have previously been used by criminals to smash lights to avoid being seen at night.
West Mercia Police's Rural Matters team said: "Rural officers out and about in the Shropshire/Kidderminster areas this evening, disrupting persons committing acquisitive crime.
"Another vehicle and items just seized under a poaching act and the driver reported for Covid-19 breaches."
