Catapult and ball bearings seized from low-tech criminals

By Nick Humphreys | Crime | Published:

Police seized a catapult and ball bearings from low-tech criminals committing rural thefts in Shropshire and Kidderminster.

A catapult and ball bearings were seized. Picture: WMP Rural Matters

Officers also seized a van and reported its driver for Covid-19 lockdown breaches last night.

Catapults have previously been used by criminals to smash lights to avoid being seen at night.

West Mercia Police's Rural Matters team said: "Rural officers out and about in the Shropshire/Kidderminster areas this evening, disrupting persons committing acquisitive crime.

"Another vehicle and items just seized under a poaching act and the driver reported for Covid-19 breaches."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

