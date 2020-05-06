Catapult and ball bearings seized from low-tech criminals

Officers also seized a van and reported its driver for Covid-19 lockdown breaches last night.

Catapults have previously been used by criminals to smash lights to avoid being seen at night.

West Mercia Police's Rural Matters team said: "Rural officers out and about in the Shropshire/Kidderminster areas this evening, disrupting persons committing acquisitive crime.

"Another vehicle and items just seized under a poaching act and the driver reported for Covid-19 breaches."