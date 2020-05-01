'Press ahead' with police hires, says Patel

West Mercia Police announced that it has recruited 76 new officers, and Ms Patel has written to the force's police and crime commissioner John Campion and other PCC's in the country.

She said: "I am incredibly proud with how this country’s emergency services and first responders are continuing to keep us all safe, but also uniting our communities and supporting the vulnerable in light of the unprecedented Covid-19 outbreak. Police recruitment, like all other aspects of our lives, has also been impacted by the current crisis and I fully understand the measures that have been taken in postponing police assessment centres.

"I have also been delighted in the response, led by the College of Policing, in ensuring all forces are supported in resuming recruitment as soon as possible through the development of the College of Policing Online Assessment Centre.

"Now more than ever, we need to ensure we can maintain capacity in our forces to support the frontline and continue to protect the public. I therefore call on each of you to press ahead and continue to deliver the unprecedented increase in police numbers that this Government has pledged and ensure forces remain resilient during and following this national crisis."