Coronavirus crisis costs West Mercia Police £300,000 extra

John Campion, Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, said it is too early to know the full costs the force will face because it is "very much in the midst of this crisis".

However, he said the force had been ready to deal with extra expense incurred by emergencies.

He said: "I am reassured that West Mercia Police was well prepared and responded quickly to the Covid-19 crisis as it emerged.

"Like all police forces and public bodies we have reserves specifically designed to assist with the costs of emergencies.

“The totality of the cost pressures, resulting from policing during this national public health emergency, are still being understood as we are very much in the midst of this crisis.

More Covid-19 coverage:

"However, the public continuing to abide by Government guidelines will keep pressure off the NHS, police and wider public services.

Advertising

“As I have throughout this crisis, I will continue to have an open dialogue with Home Office ministers and the wider Government to ensure the force has the support, tools and resources it needs to keep the communities of West Mercia safe."

It comes as it was revealed that neighbouring West Midlands Police is looking at extra costs of around £3.3m due to the crisis.

The figure was contained in reports presented to the region's Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson, who said the “vast majority” of the £1 million spent so far has been on PPE, though it has also had to pay out for changes to a cell block where prisoners thought to have the virus are being detained.

At the same time, it has so far missed out on an estimated £480,000 income from officers usually deployed to Birmingham Airport and football matches.

A further £1.9 million is expected to be spent over the coming weeks on matters related to Covid-19.

The figures were contained in reports on the impacts on crime, presented at an online meeting of the West Midlands Strategic Policing and Crime Board.