Advertising
Driver hits 64mph in 30 zone - as Telford police record more speeders
Police in Telford said they have seen an increase in speeding - as one officer recorded a driver going 64mph in a 30mph zone.
In a patrol earlier in the week, police in Telford were monitoring speeds on Moss Road, Wrockwardine Wood, and found one driver going twice the national speed limit.
Police Constable Rob Hughes said it was the fastest speed he has ever recorded on one of his patrols.
"I was on Moss Road where it joins Gower Street," he said. "I'd already stopped one car for doing 51mph. In fact I'd stopped several for doing 40 mph.
"I was just about to finish when this car came down Gower Street and I recorded a speed of 64mph which is the fasted speed I've ever recorded.
"I traced the driver as it was not safe to stop them. They will be reported.
"I have noted traffic has been travelling faster, which I believe has been noted by other forces."
Advertising
Pc Hughes said there were other consequences to speeding now, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.
"The problem with speeding is if they crash and have Covid-19 then the risk is fire and ambulance are at risk and the last thing we need is them to have to self isolate," he said.
More Covid-19 coverage:
- See the latest coronavirus stories from Shropshire and beyond
- Coronavirus: Latest number of deaths and confirmed cases in Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales
- Star Neighbours - how you can give and get help locally
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.