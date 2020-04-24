Driver hits 64mph in 30 zone - as Telford police record more speeders

In a patrol earlier in the week, police in Telford were monitoring speeds on Moss Road, Wrockwardine Wood, and found one driver going twice the national speed limit.

Police Constable Rob Hughes said it was the fastest speed he has ever recorded on one of his patrols.

#PC2465 included I'm my patrols today is monitoring speed. We haven't forgot and the law still applies. Three questions.

1. Is your journey necessary?

2. Why are you speeding?

51mph in a 30 mph Not good Not safe #fatal4 pic.twitter.com/AzHUKwFKB2 — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) April 20, 2020

"I was on Moss Road where it joins Gower Street," he said. "I'd already stopped one car for doing 51mph. In fact I'd stopped several for doing 40 mph.

"I was just about to finish when this car came down Gower Street and I recorded a speed of 64mph which is the fasted speed I've ever recorded.

"I traced the driver as it was not safe to stop them. They will be reported.

Ok I've just recorded the fasted speed in my career 64mph in a 30mph — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) April 20, 2020

"I have noted traffic has been travelling faster, which I believe has been noted by other forces."

Pc Hughes said there were other consequences to speeding now, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The problem with speeding is if they crash and have Covid-19 then the risk is fire and ambulance are at risk and the last thing we need is them to have to self isolate," he said.

