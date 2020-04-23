Warning over criminal gangs targeting vulnerable during pandemic

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion warns that gangs will be carrying out cyber-crime, fraud, drugs, modern slavery, human trafficking, as well as child sexual exploitation and abuse offences, and it's the vulnerable in society that are most at risk of being targeted.

He said: “At the heart of my commitment as commissioner has always been to protect the most vulnerable. The criminal gangs work to exploit vulnerabilities which, because of Covid-19, will sadly be more prominent. The effects of this are devastating and far reaching, impacting not only the victim but also entire communities. It is so important that, despite changes to our daily lives, we remain vigilant and ensure those that are vulnerable in the community are supported.

“Across West Mercia I continue to invest in projects and initiatives that aim to discourage these activities, and there are a number of funded services that provide support to victims of crime. Anyone that suspects criminal activity within their community should report it to West Mercia Police.”

Report crime to West Mercia Police online or call 101 at any time to report an incident, or 999 in an emergency. For the deaf or hard of hearing, use the text-phone service on 18001 101.

Suspected instances of scam texts can be sent directly to “7726” and email fraud can be sent to NFIBPhishing@city-of-london.pnn.police.uk or reported via the Action Fraud website https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/

To report a suspicion or seek advice you can contact the Modern Slavery Helpline confidentially on 08000 121 700. This is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.