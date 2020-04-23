Police officer charged with rape and five counts of sexual assault

West Mercia Police Constable Michael Darbyshire, aged 52, is due to appear at Hereford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 23.

He remains on police bail until that date.

The force said that the PC, who is based at Worcester station, has been suspended from his role with West Mercia Police.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call 101.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault can also contact the Victim Advice Line, a free and confidential support service for victims of crime in West Mercia. Anyone can call 0800 952 3000 or email info@victimadviceline.org.uk for support.