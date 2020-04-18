'You Are Not Alone' - Campaign to support victims of domestic abuse in Shropshire

The #YouAreNotAlone campaign aims to reassure those affected that support services remain available, despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council are urging people to show their solidarity and support for those who may be suffering by sharing a photo of a hear on their palm and asking others to do the same.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet lead for the prevention of domestic abuse, said: “During the coronavirus outbreak Telford and Wrekin has shown itself to be a caring and compassionate place.

“Now we are asking residents of the borough to show solidarity with victims of domestic abuse to share the heart on the palm symbol on social media or in the windows of your home.

“Telford has been a White Ribbon Town since 2011, an accreditation that is only given to organisations that show commitment to protecting and caring for victims of domestic abuse.

“Now is the time to show those affected by domestic abuse, they are not on their own.”

Shropshire councillor Dean Carroll, cabinet member with responsibilities for adult social care and public health, added: “We are absolutely committed to ensure that those who are victims of domestic abuse have the help and support available to them.

“Whilst it can be challenging for all of us during these times, staying at home can pose extra difficulties and risk for those who are living with domestic abuse.

“Staying indoors is even harder for people whose home is not the haven it should be. Enforced isolation may increase abusive behavior and it reduces the victim’s ability to access help and support.

“Please if you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, please contact us. We are here to help.”

Local support in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is available through the Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service, call 0300 303 1191 or email sdas@shropsdas.org.uk.

West Mercia Women’s Aid run a 24 hour Domestic Abuse Helpline and a live chat service for those who need to talk ‘silently.’ Call: 0800 7831359 or visit http://www.westmerciawomensaid.org/