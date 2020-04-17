CSE inquiry making arrangements to deal with coronavirus restrictions

But a statement on its website says some of the organisations it is gathering evidence from are currently “on the front line of the emergency response” to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this has led to “inevitable and understandable” delay.

Tom Crowther QC, the former judge appointed to chair the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation, and the law firm acting as inquiry commissioners, “remain in contact with all key stakeholders” and hope to minimise the impact of the delays, it says.

The IITCSE has received evidence from organisations including Telford and Wrekin Council, West Mercia Police and NHS bodies, and is expected to produce its final report next year.

Published at IITCSE.com, the statement says: “Since the imposition of government restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic, we have adjusted the inquiry’s working arrangements so that the inquiry’s progress can continue.

“We have put in place arrangements to use telephone, video, and other technology, and we have made alterations to ensure that witness evidence can continue to be taken as far as possible at the present time, whilst ensuring the safety of individuals is protected.

“The inquiry continues to encourage witnesses to get in touch to provide their evidence.”

Mr Crowther and the inquiry commissioning body, Eversheds Sutherland LLP, “remain in contact with all key stakeholders that are providing information and documentation”, it adds.

“Some of those organisations are however on the front line of the emergency response to the pandemic,” the statement says.

“This, inevitably and understandably, has resulted, and will result, in some interruption to the progress being made in gathering relevant evidence.

“The inquiry continues to work closely with those organisations to ensure the impact of any such delay is minimised.

“Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.”

Mr Crowther has repeatedly called for anyone with information to make contact with the inquiry.

In a video statement released on March 18, National CSE Awareness Day, he said: “If you have information about CSE in Telford – whether you’re a parent, a professional involved in childcare and safeguarding, or a survivor of sexual exploitation yourself – we want to hear from you.

“We’ll speak to you in confidence, if that’s what you want, and, at a time of huge national concern about the coronavirus, of course, we will speak to you over the phone or over Skype.”

More information about IITCSE, including contact details, is available at its website.