Menu

Advertising

Lead stolen from Ludlow church roof and ancient stonework damaged

By Charlotte Bentley | Ludlow | Crime | Published:

An historic rural church in Shropshire has been damaged and lead has been stolen off its roof, as police appeal for information.

Lead taken and damage caused to All Saints Church, Ludlow

All Saints Church on Woodhouse Lane, in Richard's Castle, Ludlow, has had lead removed from the roof of the choir vestry, and damage has been caused to the building including its ancient stonework.

Police believe the offence to have taken place between 4pm on Sunday, April 5, and 9am Monday, April 6.

Lead taken and damage caused to All Saints Church, Ludlow

John Meek, Rural Crime Officer PC, said: "We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident taking place at All Saints Church or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between 4pm Sunday 5 April and 9am on Monday 6 April.

"We have been out and marked the rest of the church roof with Smartwater and additional security has been installed."

Anyone with information on this incidents is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 07773 047243 or email john.meek@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.

Crime News Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News