Lead stolen from Ludlow church roof and ancient stonework damaged

All Saints Church on Woodhouse Lane, in Richard's Castle, Ludlow, has had lead removed from the roof of the choir vestry, and damage has been caused to the building including its ancient stonework.

Police believe the offence to have taken place between 4pm on Sunday, April 5, and 9am Monday, April 6.

John Meek, Rural Crime Officer PC, said: "We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident taking place at All Saints Church or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between 4pm Sunday 5 April and 9am on Monday 6 April.

"We have been out and marked the rest of the church roof with Smartwater and additional security has been installed."

Anyone with information on this incidents is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 07773 047243 or email john.meek@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.