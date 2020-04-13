Advertising
30 metres of hedge goes up in flames as Easter Sunday arsonists torch car near Shifnal
A car fire started by arsonists in a village near Shifnal spread to 30 metres of hedgerow before being extinguished.
Firefighters attended the incident on Lizard Lane in Tong, where a saloon car was torched at about 9.20pm yesterday.
The blaze then spread to a nearby hedgerow and burned through about 30 metres of shrubbery before crews put it out.
Craig Jackson, of Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, tweeted: "Last night at approximately 21.20hrs a crew from Telford Central dealt with a deliberate car fire on Lizard Lane, Tong.
"If you have any information please contact 101."
The fire service sent one appliance from Telford Central Station to the incident and firefighters tackled the blaze using two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose-reel jets.
Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org
