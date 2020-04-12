Advertising
Police seize van in Shrewsbury
Police in Shrewsbury seized a van after discovering that its driver had no insurance or licence.
Writing on Twitter the OPU Shropshire team said that the individual had been collecting scrap metal on Shrewsbury today, but now risk their vehicle also going for scrap.
They said: "Visiting from Birmingham ‘collecting’ scrap metal in Shrewsbury – but they should be insured and have a driving licence.
"Seized - and if not reclaimed the whole thing will go for scrap."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.