Pair given tickets from police driving from Scotland to Wales to pick up 'bargain' BMW
Two people who got themselves a 'bargain' on a BMW also picked up tickets from the police for a non-essential journey all the way from Scotland to Wales.
Newtown's Roads Policing Unit in Powys has been carrying out checks on roads in the area over the past few weeks, handing out several penalty notices to drivers whose journeys were not considered essential.
The latest to fall foul of the crackdown, part of Government efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus, were a pair travelling back to Wales with a BMW bought in Scotland according to officers.
Writing on Twitter the Newtown Roads Policing Unit said that when stopped they had been told by the driver that the car was a "bargain".
They said: "Two people been to collect this new car. Driven from Scotland to West Wales. Admitted it was non essential but it was a bargain. Tickets issued."
