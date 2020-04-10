Shropshire police chief: 'Stay home and save lives' this bank holiday weekend

West Mercia Police's Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said there had been a couple of occasions where officers and members of the public have been spat at in covid-19 related incidents.

He warned action is being taken and those involved were being prosecuted.

As the weather looks to improve this weekend, police will continue their patrols to make sure people are not flouting the lock down rules – and council bosses have warned that they will take action to close parks and open spaces if crowds start to congregate.

Chief Superintendent Harding said many people are following the rules, but warned that police officers will not hesitate to take action where people's lives are being put at risk.

He said: “I want to take this opportunity just before the Easter bank holiday weekend to say a massive thank you to everyone across Shropshire during what has been an incredibly difficult time during lock down.

“People have acted impeccably, we have had some really positive feedback from officers around how the community are co-operating and I’m really proud to say that I’ve had lots of positive reports from members of the community about their interactions with officers and how hard they’re working and that they’re out there engaging and seeking to educate.

“What I would say, as you the public would expect, there are occasions where we will absolutely be enforcing the covid legislation.

"We’ve had a couple of occasions where officers and members of the public have been spat at in covid related incidents.

“Those individuals have been arrested and are being prosecuted, so please don’t think we are not taking action against those who are deliberately putting people in harm’s way.

“Finally, with the fantastic weather that we’re hopefully going to have I just wanted to say stay safe, stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The warning has been echoed by Shropshire Council leader Peter Nutting, who is urging people to stay safe.

He said: "I would appeal to the public and in particular young people not to congregate in crowds and be sensible in what you do this weekend.

"We don't want to have to close parks and open spaces but that will be the result if they ignore social distancing rules."

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies added: "As the Easter weekend approaches we are urging everyone to stay at home to help protect the NHS and save lives by following the Government guidance to avoid unnecessary travel and to not meet up in groups and stay only with people in your household.

"Can I take this opportunity to remind people that essential visits include to pick up food or medical supplies and to exercise once per day from home.

"The borough has many popular beauty spots which ordinarily would attract crowds on a sunny weekend but we would urge people not to do this unless you can walk there as part of your once a day exercise.

"As a council we must continue to push social distancing messages throughout the Easter bank holiday weekend as a constant reminder to our residents – so please stay at home, save and protect the NHS – it’s the least everyone can do."

Dyfed-Powys Police also said the force will be conducting increased stop-checks on arterial roads into Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Powys to ensure only those who need to travel are doing so.

Today, Chief Superintendent Harding has written an open letter in the Shropshire Star detailing further measures that police are taking.