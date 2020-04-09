Public to get chance to quiz police on approach to lockdown rules

As part of the Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion's regular meetings with the chief constable, questions will be asked around West Mercia Police’s approach to community reassurance and the

additional powers they have due to new legislation.

New powers were recently granted to police forces across the UK to enable them to enforce action against those that do not comply with Government rules during the national lockdown.

West Mercia Police says its strategy is to engage, educate and explain with enforcement very much as a last resort.

The commissioner is inviting the public to submit any questions prior to the session, which will be viewable on Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday. The session will not be streamed live but recorded ‘as live’ due to social distancing measures.

Mr Campion said: “It’s part of my duty to seek reassurance around policing in our community and I think it’s important that I give the public the opportunity to ask questions about their police service and the current response, or raise any concerns if they may have in these exceptional circumstances.

“There have been significant changes to the way we all live our lives, and also to the powers that the force has in order to support the Government in its aim to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“This is a great opportunity for our communities to raise any questions they have about the new powers, what they are currently doing to support communities and their and help with the multi-agency response.”

Questions can be submitted by emailing before 2pm on Tuesdayto opcc@westmercia.pnn.police.uk