Thieves steal digger and drive it across field in Tong

West Mercia Police said the offenders cut the lock on a gate to a property some time between 3pm on April 5 and the following morning.

They then stole a grey Bobcat digger and drove it across a field near the address to reach a track where it was loaded onto a trailer.

The model E14 digger, which did not have a cab on it, had tubing over an exposed seat and could be identified by the serial number AHNM11632.

PCSO Jacqui Fletcher said: "If you have any information and you believe you can assist the police in identifying those responsible for this crime, please call 101 and refer to incident OIS0473S on April 6, 2020."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or use crimestoppers-uk.org