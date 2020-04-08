Menu

Fined: Driver ignores lockdown for 80-mile round trip . . . to deliver a hose pipe

By Charlotte Bentley

Police issued a penalty to a driver taking an 80-mile round trip to deliver a hose pipe to a family member, as well as five other drivers in just one day.

Hose pipe. Photo: MikesPhotos from Pixabay

Newtown's Road Policing Unit turned around six vehicles on Wednesday and issued penalties under new coronavirus guidelines in which police can reprimand drivers for taking unnecessary journeys.

Police said other excuses people gave for being out included someone going to meet their family to collect non-essentials; someone going for a 'drive' from Shrewsbury; another person said they had taken the long way home from the bank but had a bike on the back of their car; and someone who was going towards the Welsh coast but lives in England.

The team said the morning was quiet but they eventually turned around six vehicles and issued fixed penalties.

They tweeted: "Please start to think about your journeys. People working shouldn’t take their whole family with them. #StayHome #covid19."

