Video remand hearings begin in Shropshire

The move comes after long-standing concern from Shropshire criminal solicitors, and the region's police and crime commissioner John Campion, about the move to centralise remand hearings in Kidderminster, which was taken in 2018.

The new system means that instead of prisoners having to be physically driven to Kidderminster Magistrates Court by police or prisoner transportation firms, they will now answer the charges remotely.

Mr Campion said he had coordinated partners and allocated funding for the service.

He added that the video hearings have been introduced earlier than expected – as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearings took place for the first time in Telford, Hereford, and Worcester yesterday.

Mr Campion said: “I am concerned that an area the size of West Mercia would only have one remand court. At the time of the announcement I highlighted the impact this would place on other services and, as part of my commitment to reform West Mercia, I suggested introducing digital solutions like video-link.

“Whilst it has happened sooner than anticipated, this new approach has only highlighted the ongoing partnership work to deliver where’s needed. By being innovative, and adapting to change, we are still able to ensure justice is delivered during this trying time.”

The Telford Cops Twitter account had highlighted how the system was used to lock up someone accused of domestic violence.

Writing on the social media platform they said: "Did our first ever video link remand hearing from police custody today! Domestic Abuse perpetrator remanded straight to prison! Doing our best to tackle DA during lockdown. If you're suffering abuse and need our help buy it's not safe to talk call 999 then press 55."

The move has also been welcomed by West Mercia Police's Chief Superintendent Tom Harding, who replied to the tweet by saying: "Fantastic work and great timing something we have been working on for months means we can now remand, to prison, more quickly those who pose the most danger to the public. This is perfect for domestic abuse cases so victims can be safeguarded ASAP."