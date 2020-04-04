Rabbit found as police search car for drugs in Shrewsbury

Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit found a rabbit hiding under the drivers seat of a car in the Halescott area of Shrewbury at around 4am this morning, as the driver and passenger of the car were arrested for the theft of three catalytic converters.

The team tweeted: "So, searching a vehicle at 4am for drugs. What would you expect us to find? Drugs? Weapons? Stolen items?

"Would you guess a little Easter bunny, hiding under drivers seat? Can anyone beat this randomness?"

Stolen catalytic conveters. Picture: @OPUShropshire

The rabbit, named 'Pip', is now in the care of a local vet, "safe and sound" said officers.

The team said the catalytic converters could have been stolen from anywhere in Shropshire or beyond.

Meanwhile the team also stopped a car officers said was travelling at more than 160mph on the A5.

The driver, suspected of being over the drink-drive limit, was taken to Malinsgate Police Station "to self-isolate".