Suspected arson attack on cars at Ludlow salvage yard

Fire crews were called out to the scene on Overton Road at 1.15am this morning to reports of a number of vehicles on fire in a small salvage yard.

Crews from Ludlow and Craven Arms were sent out and they used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets in dealing with the fire.

It took the crews nearly 45 minutes to put out.

Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses who may have seen any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously.

Contact them on 101 using reference number 018S030420.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org