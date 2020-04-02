'Strangely there was no baseball': Two men arrested after reports of them carrying wooden bat through Shrewsbury

The men, who officers say were carrying the broken wooden bat through Castlefields, were reported to police some time before 1.30pm today.

Police said the men were detained and the bat was seized to be destroyed.

Shrewsbury Police tweeted: "Report of two males carrying a baseball bat in Castlefields.

"Detained by @ShrewsburyCops and @LpptNWestMercia and the bat has been seized for destruction.

"Strangely there was no baseball, wonder why?"