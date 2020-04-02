Advertising
Police hunting Telford man wanted on prison recall
Police are searching for a man from Telford wanted on a recall to prison.
Tobias Graham, 29, breached the terms of his licence and the police are appealing for the public's help to find him.
Anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts should contact Telford Patrol on 101 using extension 7712210.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org
