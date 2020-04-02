Police appeal to speak to man for information on daylight burglary

At around 2pm on Tuesday, March 3, three men are alleged to have forced their way into an occupied house on Gorof Road, Lower Cwmtwch, in South Powys, and have stolen various items.

A 33-year-old man was charged with suspected burglary and remanded to prison.

Two other men, aged 35 and 23, were also arrested and released on bail.

However officers believe another man might have vital further information which could assist the investigation and have released an image of him.

Police are looking for this man

Anyone with information can contact Dyfed-Powys Police quoting crime reference number DPP/3311/03/03/2020/02/C.

Alternatively they can call 101, make contact online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, or by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.

People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.