West Mercia Police boss communicates with online broadcasts

John Campion said he would be making the best use of technology to connect with people during the public lockdown by producing a new series of podcasts.

Mr Campion's The Safer West Mercia Podcast series aims to shine a spotlight on areas of policing and services that provide support to victims of crime, by speaking with those at the heart of it.

He said listeners would not only gain an insight into these areas, but would also benefit from practical advice.

Mr Campion has released an episode focusing on the changes to police powers and how we can pull together as a community in the fight against Covid-19.

Along with this episode, listeners can also find an interview with staff from West Mercia’s victim advice line, where he talks to the team about the types of support available for victims and how to access it. There is also an interview with a member of the rural and business officers team, giving advice on preventing and reporting rural crimes.

Mr Campion said: “In this current situation, as we are all finding ourselves using technology more than we have before in order to stay connected, podcasts are just another great way of engaging with people.

“Through the series I have created, I hope to give communities across West Mercia a useful insight into the services communities can receive, and how to access them. It also provides a quick and easy way of communicating important news in a timely way."

The podcasts can be found on Spotify and Buzzsprout for download or to listen on Apple Podcasts.