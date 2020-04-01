Advertising
One arrested during early morning drugs raid in Wellington
One person was arrested during an early morning drugs raid in Wellington.
Officers stormed the property and found a substantial drugs cultivation some time before 9am today.
Police said a number of cannabis plants were seized and one person is being kept in custody.
The operation was conducted by West Mercia Police teams, including Safer Neighbourhood Teams from Wellington and the Local Policing Priority Team (LPPT).
Telford Cops tweeted: "A successful early morning warrant for Wellington safer neighbourhood teams and LPPT."
