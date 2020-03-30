Two arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after police coronavirus stop

The men, who were stopped on the Newtown Bypass yesterday afternoon, have also been given £60 fixed penalty notices for what police described as "breaching restriction of movement".

The men, one from Birmingham and the other Tamworth, have both been released under investigation.

Dyfed Powys Police said they had fled the scene after being stopped as part of routine checks, leading to a brief chase.

A statement from the force said: "Dyfed-Powys Police officers were carrying out vehicle stop checks along the Newtown bypass on Sunday afternoon when a grey Ford Fiesta was stopped.

"The activity formed part of Operation Dovecote – the policing operation ensuring people are adhering to government guidelines around staying home and avoiding unnecessary journeys.

"The police officers spoke with the driver and passenger, and could smell cannabis from inside. The driver drove away from police, and a short pursuit took place.

"Drug paraphernalia was found inside the car, as well as a bag containing a large amount of cannabis on the roadside, which is suspected to have been discarded during the pursuit.

"The 29-year-old driver from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, failing to stop for police, driving with no insurance and dangerous driving. The 20-year-old passenger, from Tamworth, was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

"Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

Inspector Jonathan Rees-Jones said: “This is an excellent result for officers. While engaging in high visibility patrols aligned to Operation Dovecote, our officers also reinforced the commitment to tackling travelling criminals using our roads.

“Both males were issued with a £60 fixed penalty notice for breaching the restriction of movement during an emergency period (Coronavirus).”

Inspector Rees-Jones added: “You might be asked where you are going by our officers as we have set up check-points to enforce rules on non-essential travel due to Coronavirus.

“In Powys, our officers stopped people who had travelled from Bristol to climb Pen y Fan. This is not essential travel, and they were asked to turn around and go back home.

“The national parks are all closed, and people are asked to stay away from the area.

“The message is clear from the government – stay home and stay safe.”