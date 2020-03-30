Menu

Police hunt for man after attempted robbery at Dinky’s Dinah

By Lisa O'Brien

Police have released images of a man they would like to trace following an attempted robbery near Shrewsbury.

This vehicle was in the area at the time of the incident

Do you recognise this man?

Police have released this blurred image of a man they want to speak to

It happened at Dinky’s Dinah on the A458 in Ford at 12.45am on February 15.

Officers are keen to trace the man pictured as it is believed he was in the area at the time and may be able to help with enquiries.

An image of a vehicle which was in the area at the time has also been released by police.

It is believed the vehicle is a white Vauxhall Zafira.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Terry Jones at Shrewsbury CID on 101, ext 5714, or email terence.jones@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

