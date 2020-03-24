Menu

Youths spotted riding off-road motorbikes around Newport

By Rory Smith | Newport | Crime | Published:

Youths have been spotted riding off-road motorbikes dangerously around Newport.

Police in the market town said they had received a number of reports of people driving the vehicles without helmets around Church Aston, south of Newport, and the surrounding area.

The town's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) advised parents to take responsibility while schools continue to remain closed.

Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "We are getting numerous reports of young people riding off-road motorbikes with no helmets around the Church Aston area.

"Schools may be shut by parents, please have a word, someone will get hurt."

