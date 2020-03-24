Man, 48, in court after assault on partner in drunken row

Julian Brian Thomas, from Presteigne, admitted assaulting the victim on December, 22 last year on the day of his trial last month.

The 48 year-old, of Brampton Bryan, Bucknell, appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Stephen Davies said police received a call from a member of the public to say their neighbours were having an argument and he could hear the victim shouting “get off me”.

Police attended and they could hear a verbal argument. At first the victim said it was just a verbal argument.

But Pc Dolman could see that she had an injury to her eye and it was starting to bruise. When she was asked about it she said she had been assaulted.

Thomas was also intoxicated at the time of the offence.

The couple had been in a relationship for about four years and she later said she did not want to attend court. She said things had deteriorated between them and alcohol was a problem.

Thomas was interviewed and said he could not remember anything and he gave a no comment in interview but pleaded guilty on the day of trial.

Mitigating, Mr Owain Jones said Thomas did not want to resume the relationship and, since the incident, had got himself help from an alcohol use group in Hereford.

Mr Jones said Thomas worked and there were health concerns, for which he had further assessments at Hereford Hospital.

Magistrates placed Thomas on a community order for 24 months with conditions including that he must attend the Building Better Relationships programme, complete 10 rehabilitation requirement sessions and 180 hours of unpaid work.

He will also have to pay a £90 surcharge, £350 costs and £300 compensation to the victim.

A restraining order banning him from contacting his former partner, going within 100 metres of her home or placing information about her on the internet and social media, was made for two years.