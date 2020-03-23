Shropshire residents warned after bogus officers target vulnerable

Police said three people who claimed to be investigating matters relating to coronavirus knocked on the door of a property on Thursday and refused to show identification when asked by the resident.

The homeowner, a man in his 70s, did not let them inside the property due to the unusual circumstances and their lack of willingness to show identification.

When refused entry, the trio, two white men and a white woman, left.

West Mercia Police Detective Inspector Emma Wright said: “Being a good neighbour is important, and communities are rallying around to support each other. However, there may be those who seek to exploit the situation also.

“Volunteers working with the health and emergency services will have undertaken necessary vetting checks and they should all have documentation proving their status.

“Community volunteering to provide assistance to those most vulnerable in meeting their daily needs will also be likely in the coming months. If people have doubts about those who are approaching them, and are concerned, we advise that they don’t engage and report serious suspicious behaviour to police. The majority of groups are well intentioned, and will be working through charities or through a local authority and should have proof that they are doing so.

“Whilst we are aware some may be unable to regularly get to the bank due to self-isolation, we would remind people of good crime prevention practices and would advise against keeping large amounts of cash at your home address. Only keep what you need at home and try to set up direct debits, standing orders or use on-line/telephone banking to pay larger bills.

“It is also important that people protect themselves from online fraud. Watch out for scam messages, don’t click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails, and never respond to unsolicited messages and calls that ask for your personal or financial details. Remember, that the police or your bank will never call you and ask you to transfer funds or to hand over cash/valuables to a courier – any such calls are a scam.

“As many of us turn more to shopping online, if you’re making a purchase from a company or person you don’t know and trust, carry out some research first, and ask a friend or family member for advice before completing the purchase. If you decide to go ahead with the purchase, use a credit card if you have one, as most major credit card providers insure online purchases.

“As well as looking out for those who are vulnerable in terms of their care and shopping needs, please look out for your friends, neighbours and family, by ensuring they are aware of this advice and that they continue to show vigilance at the door, online and via the telephone.”