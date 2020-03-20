Support still in place for abuse victims in isolation

People should be more mindful of those who don't see home as a safe place, police and crime commissioned John Campion said.

He said victims of domestic abuse are potentially facing quarantine for weeks, or months, with their perpetrators.

Whilst face-to-face meetings with support workers will become harder to arrange, there is still online and phone-line support available. The commissioner is also encouraging those that still can, to consider alternative places of safety for them to stay in should they face isolation – be that a safe house, or a family member of friend’s home.

Mr Campion said: “This pandemic is causing worries and concerns for a number of us. Domestic abuse victims are facing an additional worry at the thought of being told to spend every day at home for the foreseeable future. There are a number of things we can all be doing to help these people. If you have offered support to a neighbour to get their shopping, have you also considered providing your number to be a friendly ear?

“Support services are still available to provide support online or on the phone, so I am imploring victims to speak out if they can and seek help. I will play my part in ensuring that I continue to support these services to allow them to provide urgent aid to those that need it. I will also make sure that West Mercia Police has the resources they need to tackle this crime and protect those at risk.”

The Victim Advice Line is available on 0800 952 3000, or via victimadviceline.org.uk

The Women's Aid Helpline is available on 0800 783 1359 or at westmerciawomensaid.org

Live chat advice is available from the West Mercia Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre at

West Mercia Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre at wmrsasc.org.uk/services/live-chat-helpline