Man's drugs delivery tripped up by ‘pungent’ smell

Liam Joseph Evans admitted attempting to have in his possession eight grams of cannabis on May 3, 2019, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, of Trefonnen Way, Llandrindod Wells, also admitted attempting to have in his possession 28.01 grams of herbal cannabis on January 18, 2020.

Prosecuting, Mr Stephen Davies said that on May 3 police were called by a deputy manager at the postal sorting office in Llandrindod Wells.

A package had arrived that was arousing suspicions because of its pungent smell.

The small brown package contained eight grams of Space Monkey Meds Black Diamond ‘Bumpy’, and tests showed it was cannabis.

On January 18, a package was recovered which was being sent to the same address.

Police attended at the sorting office and seized the package.

It contained two plastic containers with a total of 28 grams of herbal cannabis.

Enquiries were made of the address on the packages and Evans was eventually voluntarily interviewed by officers.

He later admitted having bought the items for his own personal use after ordering them online.

Mr Davies said the drugs were believed to have a value of £280 for the cannabis and £80 for the herbal cannabis.

He said Evans had prosecuted for a similar offence in 2014.

Representing himself, Evans said there was not much he could say.

The Tesco worker said he had ordered the drugs for his own personal use. He added that he smoked the cannabis every night to go to sleep.

Evans admitted he been handed a suspended prison sentence in 2014, from Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, for possession with intent to supply.

Magistrates fined him £230 for the cannabis and £230 for the herbal cannabis.

He was also ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs by the sitting magistrates.