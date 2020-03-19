Jailed: Oswestry thug smashed man with brick and left him with broken leg

Ryan David Gittings, 30, had been out drinking when he got into a confrontation and lost his temper outside Boots in Oswestry's Church Street.

Witnesses described seeing Gittings hit his victim with the brick, before kicking him while he was down in the shocking late-night scenes on March 2 last year.

Prosecutor Kevin Jones told Shrewsbury Crown Court that one witness saw Gittings pick up a brick and run towards his victim and "hit him on the back of the head." The witness also said they saw Gittings land kicks to the victim's body.

Gittings initially ran away, but returned and told police he acted in self-defence.

His victim received 10 stitches, and had two and three-inch lacerations to his head and bruising to his face, including a black eye. He now has to have steroid injections in his knee and needed physiotherapy.

The victim was in a cast for eight weeks and can no longer take part in cricket and rugby with his friends due to his injuries. He also lost his job and relationship after the attack, Mr Jones told the court.

Mr Jones added: "He has little recollection of what happened."

Gittings, of Coly Anchor, Kinnerley, admitted grievous bodily harm without intent. He has four previous convictions for five offences, including one of battery in 2014.

Rob Edwards, defending Gittings, said: "When in drink, this defendant is unable to control his temper. He is thankful that the injury was not as serious as it could have been. He is sorry."

Recorder Gregory Pryce told Gittings: "I have listened carefully to what has been said. I believe I must send you to prison." Gittings was jailed for two years.