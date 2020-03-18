Bridgnorth man charged in connection with car theft and burglary

Police were called to Hazledine Way on Saturday, March 14, to reports of a burglary and an attempted burglary on the same street.

A vehicle was stolen from one of the homes and later turned up in Birmingham.

Sean Marsten, of Rastrick Close, Bridgnorth, was charged with the burglary of a dwelling, attempted burglary of a dwelling, theft of a motor car and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 49-year-old appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday, March 16 and was remanded in custody.