Bridgnorth man charged in connection with car theft and burglary

By Rob Smith | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

A man has been charged in relation to a theft of a car and a burglary in Bridgnorth.

Police were called to Hazledine Way on Saturday, March 14, to reports of a burglary and an attempted burglary on the same street.

A vehicle was stolen from one of the homes and later turned up in Birmingham.

Sean Marsten, of Rastrick Close, Bridgnorth, was charged with the burglary of a dwelling, attempted burglary of a dwelling, theft of a motor car and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 49-year-old appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday, March 16 and was remanded in custody.

Crime News Bridgnorth
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

