Menu

Advertising

Shropshire town clerk convicted of blocking Freedom of Information request about false meeting minutes

By Rory Smith | Whitchurch | Crime | Published:

A Shropshire town clerk has been convicted after she deleted the recording of a council meeting to stop a Freedom of Information request about false minutes being carried out.

Whitchurch Town Council

Nicola Young, town clerk of Whitchurch, pleaded guilty to blocking records with the intention of preventing disclosure at South Cheshire Magistrates Court in Crewe earlier this month.

The 53-year-old was given the role of 'proper officer' to deal with all Freedom of Information (FOI) requests submitted to the town council.

But when a request was made by an individual who believed a meeting's written minutes had been fabricated, Young deleted the recording of the meeting and said it was not available.

The court heard how the requester then sent a complaint to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) which launched a full investigation.

Following the inquiries, the ICO discovered that Young was, after initially denying it, aware of the FOI request and had deleted the audio file days later.

Mike Shaw, group manager in enforcement at the ICO, said: "This case is about the public's right to know and we will not hesitate to take action to protect people's right to access the information they are entitled to.

"This case emphasises the critical importance of transparency for public authorities in the way they carry out their business.

"People should have trust and confidence that they can access public information without the danger of it being doctored, fabricated or corrupted in any way."

Young, of Shrewsbury Street in Whitchurch, was fined £400, ordered to pay £1,493 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Crime News Politics Whitchurch North Shropshire Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News