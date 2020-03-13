Falcon found shot in the wing in Telford

Police are investigating the incident, which could mean the peregrine falcon is not able to fly again.

A spokesman for the police said: "The peregrine falcon was found on the morning of Tuesday, March 10, near Humber Lane, close to the roundabout on the A442 near Leegomery. It was taken to the vets with a broken wing and an X-ray showed fragments of a gunshot.

"Although the falcon is recovering well it is possible it will not be able to fly again."

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 704S 100320, or alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.