Man, 47, arrested after cars 'smashed in' near Ironbridge
A man has been arrested after cars were damaged in Coalbrookdale.
Police received a number of reports of cars being 'smashed in' and around Darby Road at about 4am today.
A 47-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.
Patrols have been increased in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.
Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 56 120320.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
