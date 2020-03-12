Menu

Advertising

Man, 47, arrested after cars 'smashed in' near Ironbridge

By Lisa O'Brien | Ironbridge | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

A man has been arrested after cars were damaged in Coalbrookdale.

Police received a number of reports of cars being 'smashed in' and around Darby Road at about 4am today.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.

Patrols have been increased in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 56 120320.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime News Ironbridge Telford Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News