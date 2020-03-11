Man who climbed onto Telford roof, claimed to have a gun, and threatened to kill those around him spared immediate jail term

Police were called to the home of Brett Jamieson’s mother where officers found him walking and running across the roofs of terraced houses, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

The 20-year-old threatened to kill himself and a police negotiator was sent to the scene.

Mr Delroy Henry, prosecuting, said: “To add to their concerns this defendant was remarking about having a gun.”

The court was told that Jamieson claimed the weapon was on a chimney and made movements as if to get the gun.

Mr Henry said he was shouting and swearing at the police officers and made numerous threats to kill them.

He also picked up rocks and tiles, throwing them to the street below.

The fire and rescue service was called to try and help him down.

Mr Henry said: “In very simple terms those that were there to assist the defendant to bringing him to safety, they were the ones subject to abuse or violence.”

Jamieson also shouted racial abuse to a passer-by and threatened to shoot or chop off the heads of anyone who caught his eye.

Mr Henry said the incident disrupted most of the street and lasted at least 45 minutes.

Eventually Jamieson was brought under control and was arrested.

Mr Henry said: “His explanation was he couldn’t remember being aggressive to anyone.

“He explained that he regretted getting on the roof.”

Jamieson, of Spout Way, Malinslee, Telford, pleaded guilty to affray from April 23 last year.

The court was told he has numerous previous convictions, including one for wounding.

Representing Jamieson, Mr Paul Smith said he should get credit for his guilty plea and that he had mental health issues, but had now engaged with an ADHD clinic.

He said his client had also been working voluntarily at a local convenience store.

Recorder Richard Jones QC said he had to balance a number of factors including the risk to the public and the best course of action for Jamieson, who lives with his mother.

Sentencing him, Mr Jones QC told Jamieson: “It was a shocking series of events.

“I do not think a community order is appropriate.

“It’s so serious a custodial sentence is justified.”

But he said he was prepared not to send Jamieson to prison immediately.

He handed him a 20 month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Jamieson will also have to complete 45 rehabilitation activity requirement days.