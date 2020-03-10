Danger dog owner is in court again after woman bitten

Candy, a black Labrador, left a puncture mark on Mary Deeble’s arm on November 26.

Its owner, Elizabeth Percival, admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control on Broadway, Llandrindod Wells. and which injured Ms Deeble, Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court heard.

Percival, 41, of Broadway, Llandrindod Wells, is already serving a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work after admitting two similar offences involving the police officers in September last year.

She was convicted on February 5, when she was ordered to pay compensation and a destruction order was made for the dog, if it is ever found.

The court was told the dog had gone missing in December 2019 and was presumed dead.

Mr Stephen Davies, prosecuting, said Ms Deeble was walking along Broadway when she noticed a large black dog running out of a property.

It jumped up on her and grabbed her left arm and she sustained puncture wounds on it. Percival came out and called the dog back in to the house.

Another woman, Nicky Davies, saw the dog bite Ms Deeble’s arm. She said Ms Deeble had tried to shake the dog off but it did not work. The police were called.

Shaken

In a victim statement, Ms Deeble said she is quite robust but she has been shaken by the incident. She said the dog owner’s complete lack of empathy made her feel angry. She said there is a school at the other end of the road and she was worried about what the dog may do to a child. She said she did not feel the owner was fit to have dogs.

In interview, Percival said the dog had got out because the door was left open. She said Candy is usually kept under control and is muzzled when he is out.

Mr Owain Jones, for Percival, said his client was frustrated that this had happened again because it was known that there was another offence in the system but it could not be joined up with the other cases on February 5.

“Her ex-partner was attending at her home on that day and he left the door and gate open and the dog escaped,” he said.

“The dog has gone missing and the destruction order was made so that if the police were to find the dog it would be put down and Percival will have to pay the costs of putting the dog down,” he added.

Mr Jones said Percival has been complying with the community order that was made in February. Magistrates made a new 12-month community order and added an extra 60 hours of unpaid work. Percival will also have to pay £85 costs, a £90 surcharge and £300 compensation to Ms Deeble.

The destruction order for the dog remains in place, should it be found.