Man admits making knife threat to Tesco store staff

Damien Mills made the threat after being asked to leave Llandrindod Wells’s Tesco store, magistrates were told.

He admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour causing alarm or distress to another person on October 9 last year when he appeared at the town’s magistrates court.

The 32-year-old, of Lant Avenue, Llandrindod Wells, told a Tesco worker who was escorting him to the door that he would return the next day with his knife.

Mr Stephen Davies, prosecuting, said that on the day in question Mike Washington was working in Tesco when he saw Mills come in.

He approached Mills and asked him to leave because he was suspicious about his behaviour. Another colleague and Mr Washington walked Mills to the door and he swore at them.

He said: “I will be back tomorrow with my knife,” the court heard.

Mr Owain Jones, for Mills, said his client accepted that his conduct was poor.

Magistrates gave Mills a conditional discharge for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.