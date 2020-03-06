Further call for victims to speak to Telford child sexual exploitation inquiry

Councillor Lee Carter praised chairman Tom Crowther QC and inquiry commissioners Eversheds Sutherland LLP, saying they were doing their job “diligently, professionally and, most importantly, independently”.

Councillor Carter was responding to a question from opposition councillor Stephen Bentley, who noted that a progress update published last week by the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation said engagement levels from survivors and witnesses were “lower than expected”.

“I was disappointed to read this,” Councillor Bentley told a full session of Telford & Wrekin Council. “What measures have been discussed by the cabinet to bring new impetus to the inquiry?”

Councillor Carter said the inquiry was “making solid progress” and had received “huge amounts of information” including 780,000 pages from the council itself, and was speaking to witnesses.

“We are not sighted on who, or how many, nor should we be,” he added.

“The inquiry is encouraging more people to come forward, and we are giving voice to that request, as we have done continually, including using the events planned across CSE Awareness Day.”

Forensic process

Councillor Carter added that last year, following a request from Mr Crowther, the council commissioned the charity Base 25 to provide counselling support to people giving evidence.

He said: “As set out last year, this is expected to be an 18-month forensic process. Eversheds and Mr Crowther are doing their job diligently, professionally and, most importantly, independently.”

Councillor Bentley, who represents Edgmond and Ercall Magna, said: “Other than CSE Day, is there not more we can do to encourage those that have been victims of this horrendous crime to come forward?”

Councillor Carter replied: “We would continually urge anyone with information they feel is useful to come forward to the inquiry. We will continue to work with various groups who are promoting the fact that people should come forward.

“As I say, we’re quite content that Eversheds and Mr Crowther are going about their work in a professional, diligent and independent manner.”

Councillor Bentley said this hadn’t answered his question, saying: “Sorry, I wasn’t questioning what they were doing.”

Council speaker Arnold England said he and Councillor Carter should continue the discussion after the meeting.

Published at IITCSE.com last week, the progress report said the inquiry “has now taken evidence from a number of witnesses”.

Mr Crowther, it added, “intends to make a further call for evidence in the coming months, but continues to encourage anyone that has information to share to come forward”.