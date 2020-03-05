Menu

Advertising

Teenager arrested after Bridgnorth drugs raid

By Nick Humphreys | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

A teenager has been arrested after a drugs raid in Bridgnorth.

Some of the items recovered in the raid. Photo: @BridgnorthCops

Police seized drugs and paraphernalia during the raid

Officers also seized drugs and paraphernalia in the raid this morning, after which an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Bridgnorth Police tweeted: "In partnership with P.C.Nock, Lppt & Bridgnorth Snt have executed a drugs warrant this morning in Bridgnorth. The warrant was successful with a quantity of drugs and paraphernalia located and seized. 18-year-old male has been arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs."

Crime News Bridgnorth Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News