Arsonists attack car in Whitchurch

Fire crews from Whitchurch station attended the fire on Wrexham Road at around 8.15pm on Wednesday.

After an investigation, the fire service said the fire was started deliberately and they are now appealing for witnesses.

If you have any information contact West Mercia Police on 101, reference 653-s-040320.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org