'Mindless idiots': Whitchurch community centre broken into and vandalised ahead of town council takeover

Centre North East, which has been closed for months due to the poor condition of the building and the roof, was broken into on Friday night.

Two windows were broken and a fire extinguisher was set off inside the building on Bridgewater Street, which used to house the town's youth club and other groups that have since moved out.

Whitchurch Town Council is currently in talks with Shropshire Council, who own the building, to take over Centre North East and bring it back into community use.

Windows smashed on the door at Centre North East

Councillor Andy Hall visited the building on Saturday morning and said it had still not been secured then.

"We do not know who did it," he said. "It was a small minority of mindless people.

"When buildings are left to deteriorate like this they attract vandalism. I would like to see the building back in use as soon as possible.

"In the last week there has been a lot of infrastructure put on the building to stop people climbing on the roof.

"It needs to be back in use to stop attracting people vandalising it."

Inside Centre North East where a fire extinguisher had been set off

Mr Hall said the transfer process can take a lot of time and the town council is eager to get the centre up and running again.

"Whitchurch Town Council had a community meeting a couple of weeks ago to gather thoughts on the building going forward.

"We have to gage what the use of the building is and what money will be available for repairs.

"It is a bit frustrating because these transfers take time."

Centre North East Youth Centre in Whitchurch was recently broken in to

He also stressed that the vandalism was not a reflection on young people in the town.

"This is not a reflection on young people in Whitchurch. Young people are as annoyed about the damage as we are when I've spoken to them about it.

"It is just some mindless idiots."