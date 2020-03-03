Telford man sold cannabis to fund cocaine habit, court hears

Aiden Christopher Graham was found in possession of cannabis and more than seven grams of cocaine when his property was raided by police in August 2018.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to dealing the Class B drug, cannabis, but denied dealing the Class A drug, cocaine, saying it was for personal use and he took it as a coping mechanism following the death of his father.

Under cross examination from defence barrister Paul Smith and prosecuting barrister Myles Wilson, Graham told Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday he sold cannabis to fund his own cocaine habit.

He said: "I started smoking cannabis when my dad passed away a couple of weeks after I came out of prison on remand.

"Before this incident, I was sniffing two to three grams a day at one point but I had slowed down.

"I had lowered it to a gram a day, sometimes lower than that, and I put it in separate bags to control how much I was taking."

Graham, of Burford, Brookside in Telford, added: "I don't know any cocaine users to sell to, I only know dealers."

Mr Wilson, prosecuting, questioned the need to use separate bags to store the cocaine and told the court Graham had given a 'no comment' interview to police before submitting an inaccurate prepared statement.

Mr Wilson said: "I submit that you were dealing cocaine and you're lying about it now as you lied in your prepared statement."

The court heard Graham submitted a letter to police in November 2018 that stated he was not dealing drugs, before he later admitted to supplying cannabis.

Mr Wilson added: "If you were trying to control how much [cocaine] you were taking, why did you need to separate it into different bags? Why not just keep it in one and monitor it that way?"

Graham is set to attend Shrewsbury Crown Court today for the trial to continue.