Man arrested in police raid on Bridgnorth home

Officers broke through the door and stormed the address on Princess Drive, seizing more than £5,000 in cash at about 6.30am on Friday.

Police broke through the door of the property at about 6.30am

Multiple teams from West Mercia Police carried out the raid and said one man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being involved in the supply of drugs.

An imitation firearm fitted with ammunition magazines was found along with evidence of drug dealing.

Hours after the raid, Shifnal & Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Officers from West Mercia Police today executed a warrant at an address in Bridgnorth, evidence of the supply of drugs was seized along with several thousands of pounds in cash and an imitation firearm."

The warrant was carried out by South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Local Policing Priorities Team.