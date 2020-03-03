'Lack of staff and too much work': Drug possession case takes two years to reach court

Darren Flynn, 25, of Platt Brook Way, Birmingham, and Jordan Henry, 24, of St Giles Road, Birmingham, were caught in possession of Class A and B drugs on October 12, 2017.

The pair pleaded guilty to seven counts of possession of drugs with intent to supply at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday, with Flynn admitting an eighth offence of supplying cannabis.

But after hearing the pleas, Recorder Judge John Benson QC queried why it had taken two and a half years for the original offences to get to court.

Richard Davenport, prosecuting, said: "It's a lack of staff and too much work, as it is with a lot of cases."

This comes after Shrewsbury Crown Court resident judge Anthony Lowe apologised to defendants earlier this year for lives “put on hold” because of a chaotic court backlog.

According to Ministry of Justice figures, defendants in Shropshire are having to wait nearly two years for crown court cases to be concluded in Shropshire.

For the second quarter of 2019 the average length of time taken from an offence to the case's completion at Shrewsbury Crown Court was 629 days.

Flynn and Henry are set to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on March 23.