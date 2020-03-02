Three arrested over Telford 'baseball bat and machete attack'

Telford Police have confirmed that three people have been arrested in connection with disorder in the area of Millbank on Sunday.

They have said that inquiries into the incident are ongoing and have encouraged any witnesses to get in touch.

One resident of King Street, where the incident took place at about 3pm, said a group of men with what appeared to be baseball bats and a machete had smashed the windows of a car and attacked another man.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 396s 010320.