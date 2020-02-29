Advertising
Drugs, cash and 'incredibly real looking' imitation firearm found by police in Shropshire
Police found an "incredibly real looking" imitation firearm in a vehicle that officers stopped in Shropshire.
West Mercia Police's Local Policing Priority Team North said further searches also led to drugs, cash and scales being recovered.
The team tweeted: "Targeting #shrewsbury criminals again today.
"Stop on a vehicle located this incredibly real looking imitation firearm.
"Further searches recovered drugs, cash and scales.
"County line dealers- we will take you down and out of business."
