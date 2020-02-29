Menu

Drugs, cash and 'incredibly real looking' imitation firearm found by police in Shropshire

By Lisa O'Brien | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Police found an "incredibly real looking" imitation firearm in a vehicle that officers stopped in Shropshire.

Pic: @LpptNWestMercia

West Mercia Police's Local Policing Priority Team North said further searches also led to drugs, cash and scales being recovered.

The team tweeted: "Targeting #shrewsbury criminals again today.

"Stop on a vehicle located this incredibly real looking imitation firearm.

"Further searches recovered drugs, cash and scales.

"County line dealers- we will take you down and out of business."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

